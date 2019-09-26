|
|
Raja M. Bitar passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He had a wonderful life and loving family. Originally from Lebanon, he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the American University of Beirut and later came to the United States to complete his Master's degree at Georgia Institute of Technology. He had a distinguished career with Westvaco Corporation and rose to become Vice President. He spent most of his professional life in Brazil working for a Westvaco subsidiary, Rigesa Celulose Papel e Embalagens Ltda, of which he became President. He was a dedicated and loyal employee of Westvaco and Rigesa for 31 years. In 1993, he decided on early retirement and relocated to Boca Raton, FL. During his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, swimming, boating, playing poker with friends, completing crossword puzzles and watching sports on television. He is survived by his loving wife Samia of 50 years, his three daughters Neda, Layla, and Leena and their spouses, his nine grandchildren, his brother Kamal and his spouse, and his four nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and older brother, Samir and his spouse. Raja was a man of great integrity and honor, and will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, loyalty, humility, business acumen and sense of humor. Visitations will be held at the Harbour Room at his residence in Boca Raton on September 28 and 29 from 3 to 6 pm. Please send condolence messages to [email protected]
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019