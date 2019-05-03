Mr. Rajendra P. Udeshi, 73, father, husband, brother and dear friend to all, died peacefully in his home Tuesday morning April 30th, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family. He was born October 8th, 1945 in Bombay, India to Purshottamdas and Kantabai Udeshi. He grew up in India and studied at the Pune College of Engineering before coming to the United States where he continued his education at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked for over 50 years in the field of telecommunications and systems engineering for NASA, Siemens, Motorola, and General Dynamics.Rajendra is survived by his wife of 45 years, Neena Udeshi, his sons Rupesh (Jennifer) Udeshi, Ashish (Deepika) Udeshi and their children, Rajendra's grandchildren and joy, Alek and Amaiya Udeshi. Our family asks that you share a meal with your family and friends full of love, laughter and plenty of chai (tea) - that is what Raju would have wanted. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 12pm at the Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 West Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary