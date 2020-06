Ralph "Bud" Bentley, 69, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2020 with his wife and daughter at his bedside. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.Bud was born in Portland, Oregon to Ralph and Leah Bentley. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a Master's Degree in Public Administration. His long career began in Oregon and continued in Florida. He was the Assistant City Manager of the City of West Palm Beach and the City of Fort Lauderdale and recently retired as Town Manager of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. He will always be remembered for his kindness, fairness, generosity, and honesty.Bud is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kim Rohrs Bentley, daughter Brin Graham (Rob), three grandchildren (Jeff, Camden, and Caroline), sister Linda Antonelli, nephew (Aaron), three sisters-in-law (Susan, Cheryl, and Robin), and his constant and beloved companion, Abbey. He was predeceased in death by his parents Ralph and Leah and his Aunts Doris and Fonda. Bud's proudest accomplishment and lasting legacy will always be his family.Bud was an avid reader and an enthusiastic golfer. But his trips to Costco were his weekly highlight. Bud was truly one of the good guys and knowing him has been a blessing for so many. The outpouring of love and support from friends and family is a testament to the character of Bud. Thank you to all the friends, neighbors, and co-workers who helped to ease the suffering of the family.In light of the pandemic, the family does not want to put our friends and family at risk for a gathering. If you would like to share a memory with the family, please visit Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home online.Memorial contributions in Bud's name may be made to:Broward Partnership at bphi.org Women in Distress at womenindistress.org Humane Society of Broward County at humanebroward.com "Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure; Loving you always, forgetting you never."