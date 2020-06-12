The community was so saddened to learn of the passing of our former town manager of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. Those of us who knew and worked with Bud, both in Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea were so privileged to benefit from his genuine and sincere character. He was thorough as an executive, passionate about making a difference every day, and truly exemplified the definition of a servant leader.

Bud treated everyone with respect. He always preferred to pass on credit to others, empowering them to assume their roles with conviction and authority. Likewise, Bud enjoyed the respect and admiration of the Commissions he served, always seeking compromise and unity among his elected bosses.

Bud was an intense listener, however, would also turn discussions into actions.

To his wife, Kim, we send our deepest condolences. Like Bud, since I first met her when she served as the executive of the Greater Plantation Chamber, years after my time in that role, and later years with JM Family she too was committed to public service, together making a huge difference.

Bud will be remembered as a gentleman, one who lived his life to benefit others. He passes into a place of eternal peace. We praise his work and mourn his loss. Rest in peace, my friend.

Richard G. Clark

Friend