October 22, 1945-August 15, 2020
"Until we meet again, may God bless you as he has blessed me." Elvis Presley
Ralph Carpenter, age 74 of Pompano Beach, Fl. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Son of the late Ralph Carpenter Sr. and Anne Oliveri Carpenter, he was born In Albany, N.Y. Ralph worked side by side with his father in his real estate /construction business. He enjoyed target shooting and reloading his own ammunition as well as listening to the music of Elvis Presley. He was a dedicated member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, and was a proud 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed traveling and made many trips to New York to spend time with family.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Annette Elia Carpenter of Pompano Beach, his son, Ralph(Chip)Carpenter(Syrena)of Pompano Beach, Fl. his son, Anthony Carpenter( daughters and granddaughters) of Loxahatchee Fl. ,his daughter, Stacy Moran (Thomas) of Wantage , N.J., his sister, Elizabeth(Betti)Mead of Deerfield Beach, Fl., his niece, Denise Srock (Bryan) of Crossville, Tenn., his great nephew, Bryan Srock(Laura) and soon to be great great-nephew of Crossville, Tenn., his aunt Frances Cox of Guilderland,N.Y. and his uncle Joseph Oliveri (Delores) of Coconut Creek, Fl. and many loving cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20th from 10am-12pm at the funeral home where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12pm. Interment will follow in Pompano Beach City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: KRAEER FUNERAL HOME AT FOREST LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064. (954) 784-4000 www.kraeerpompanobeach.net