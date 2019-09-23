|
|
Ralph Rankow 95 of Pompano Beach formerly of Sunny Isles Beach passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene for 71 years, a loving father of Barbara Rankow and Andrew Rankow (Web Stearns), a cherished grandfather of Michael Salvin and Hayley Martin and great grandfather of Ethan Martin. A Navy veteran (Sea Bee) of World War 2, serving his country in the South Pacific.
Funeral services Tues. Sept. 24th 10AM Levitt Weinstein at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood 33024
For information friends may call 954-963-2400.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019