Rand Frink
1954 - 2020
12/7/54 - 10/29-20 Rand is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Jane Frink, nee Sepko, only two years ago. He is survived by his brother, Brad Frink.

Rand earned his BS in Construction Engineering Technology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He began his career as Project Engineer for Keiwit and Sons, and in due course became a Superintendent in charge of multi-million-dollar projects throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Florida.

Rand retired in Plantation Florida in 2012 where he'd lived for many years.

Rand will be remembered for his loyalty, honesty, and generosity, his love of tradition and celebration, his devotion to his canine companions, and his passion for Nebraska football and Clint Eastwood movies.

Memorial services, because of COVID dangers, will be held at a later time in Washington, Iowa.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
