Randall G. Thomsen. 2/17/1980–8/10/2020. Randy is survived by his mother, Sandra M Thomsen, his father, Howard J Thomsen Jr & 3 brothers. Condolences can be sent to Howard at 3303-K3 Aruba Way, Coconut Creek, FL 33066.



