Father Randall O Musselman of Sunrise, Florida passed away On February 21, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He is survived by his daughters Karina and Kelly, and his grandchildren Brandon, Brenda, and Jaxson. He was married for 29 years to Teresa who passed away in 2005. He was ordained a deacon in 1994, after the death of his wife he returned to the seminary and was ordained a priest on May 9, 2009. He currently was pastor of All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday at All Saints Catholic Church from 6:00-9:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 10:30 AM, with burial to follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. Because of his belief in education a fund will be set up for the education of his grandchildren. For further information please visit tmralph.com. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020