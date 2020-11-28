1/1
Randy Wesley Eldred
1962 - 2020
Randy Wesley Eldred, 58, of Boca Raton, Florida passed November 6, 2020. Randy was born on June 20, 1962 to Robert and Patsy Eldred. He was predeceased by his father, Robert and brother, Brett. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, sons, Wesley and Bradley and mother, Patsy. Randy will be remembered as a kind, gentle man of integrity who was devoted to his family; always helpful and hard-working. A memorial will be held at Eden Funeral Services, 2450 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach FL 33073 on November 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eden Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Eden Funeral Service
2450 West Sample Road-2
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
(954) 366-2591
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kaitlin Cooper
November 27, 2020
You will be missed. A wonderful , devoted Father and Husband. Heaven gained an angel.
Lori Lighter
Friend
November 26, 2020
Offering my sincerest sympathy and big hugs to you and your family.
JANINE LOVE
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to the Eldred family on loss of Randy, he will surely be missed.

Tom/Kim Wolfe
Tom/Kim Wolfe
Friend
November 25, 2020
I met Randy thru a working relationship and got to know him quite well as he was absolutely a true gentleman and will be sorely missed. You have my families deepest sympathies during this very difficult time. God Bless Him and may he rest in peace.
Glen Benjamin
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tracy and Gerry Bost
Friend
