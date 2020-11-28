Randy Wesley Eldred, 58, of Boca Raton, Florida passed November 6, 2020. Randy was born on June 20, 1962 to Robert and Patsy Eldred. He was predeceased by his father, Robert and brother, Brett. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, sons, Wesley and Bradley and mother, Patsy. Randy will be remembered as a kind, gentle man of integrity who was devoted to his family; always helpful and hard-working. A memorial will be held at Eden Funeral Services, 2450 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach FL 33073 on November 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.



