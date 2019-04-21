Raymond Abraham Doumar was born in Norfolk, Virginia November 5, 1926. Ray was a World War II veteran who enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 at the age of 17 and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1946. Ray was not required to enlist because his two older brothers had already been drafted but he wanted to serve his country.Ray received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Detroit and was an active member of the State Bar of Florida since 1953. Ray actively practiced law until just recently. He was well respected by all and had an impeccable reputation in the legal community.Ray was a former Fort Lauderdale Municipal Court Judge, Assistant Solicitor for Broward County, and served on the Disciplinary Review Commission of the Florida Bar. While a Municipal Court Judge, Ray presided over several cases involving students who had too much fun while on spring break as depicted in the movie "Where the Boys Are."Ray was a founding Trustee and General Counsel for the Jackie Gleason PGA Inverrary Classic Golf Tournament, now known as The Honda Classic. His interests in charitable endeavors included the formation of the Fort Lauderdale Children's Theatre, the Junior Golf Association of Broward County and the National City Girl's Tennis Tournament. Ray was a long-standing member of Coral Ridge Country Club and Lake Toxaway Country Club.Ray was a loving man in every way. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His favorite song was "Love is a Many Splendored Thing" and it always brought a big smile to his face. Ray loved a good martini and had one, sometimes two, daily which he attributed to his good health and longevity. No matter what he was doing he gave it his all and sometimes with a little bet on the side. Whether he was working on a case, playing tennis or golf, rolling the dice on the craps table or playing blackjack, he was a fierce competitor. Ray must be in heaven because as he always said "I didn't come here to break even."Ray and Mitzi met on the beach in Ft. Lauderdale in front of the Elbo Room, have lived in Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach since 1953 and were married for 63 years. He has 4 children, Diane (George) Perez-Cubas, David (Wanda), Suzanne (Armand) Cognetta and Ray (Pam). He also has 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. 4595 Bayview Drive, Ft. Lauderdale on Friday April 26th. Rosary at 9:15 a.m., Mass to celebrate his Life at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St John the Baptist Catholic Church or St. John the Baptist Womens Guild.Arrangements by Baird-Case-Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home. 4343 N. Federal Highway Ft. Lauderdale, FL (954) 492-4000 Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary