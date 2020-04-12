|
At the age of 86, Raymond Earl Womack has passed away. He was an officer and a gentleman who will be missed by many. He is survived by two older siblings, Joyce Knox and Owen Womack, and several nieces and nephews; and predeceased by four older brothers.
Ray graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1956 and married Esther R. Mitchell from Montville, CT (decd. 10-5-1973). They had four children together; Raymond E. Jr. (decd. 11-3-1987), Susan I. Arata, Mitchell Womack, Frank Womack and his wife Diane; five grandkids and eleven great grandchildren. When stationed at Sandy Hook NJ Coast Guard Raymond met and married Marion McGowan (decd. 1-16-2018) in April 1977.
Ray retired with a Rank of Captain after proudly serving our country in the United States Coast Guard for thirty years in July of 1986. After retiring he utilized his engineering degree as a home inspector for real estate transactions. Ray enjoyed playing golf and watching football. He also enjoyed a variety of card games and was a contender to be reckoned with in cribbage.
Due to current circumstances, immediate family has requested a private service. At a later date to be determined, a memorial service will be held to scatter his and Marion's ashes and honor their memories. Detailed to be announced.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020