Raymond Eugene Nelson, 77, of Boca Raton passed away on October 1st. He was born March 30, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to Raymond and Edna (Bock) Nelson. Raymond graduated from Hialeah Senior High School. He then attended the University of Florida, where he was an active member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and where he earned his degree in Architecture. He worked for the University of Florida as a Project Manager. He retired from Florida Atlantic University, where he was Director of Facilities Management. He loved cooking, architecture, old Porsches, motorcycles, dogs, and the Florida Gators. He divided his time between Boca Raton and Gainesville. He is survived by his four children: Dru Nelson, Dana (Charles) Jones, Kelly Nelson, and Jacqueline Nelson; and six grandchildren. A Memorial in his honor will be held Sunday October 11th, 2-5p, Van Orsdel 11220 N. Kendall Dr, Miami, FL.



