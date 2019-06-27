Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Gershen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Gershen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Gershen Obituary
Raymond Gershen died June 25th, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. He dedicated his life to his family; his wife Irene of 69 years, his son Richard (Karen), his daughter Barbara (Lowell), his grandchildren Lisa, Matthew, Rachel, Liza, Andrew, and Tracy. He was an enthusiastic athlete who shared his love for heath and fitness with his family. Raymond was a three-time National Masters Handball Champion in the 1970's. Funeral services with be held in New York. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.