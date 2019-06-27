|
Raymond Gershen died June 25th, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. He dedicated his life to his family; his wife Irene of 69 years, his son Richard (Karen), his daughter Barbara (Lowell), his grandchildren Lisa, Matthew, Rachel, Liza, Andrew, and Tracy. He was an enthusiastic athlete who shared his love for heath and fitness with his family. Raymond was a three-time National Masters Handball Champion in the 1970's. Funeral services with be held in New York. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 27, 2019