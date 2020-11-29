Raymond "Ray" Campbell, Sr., aged 61, passed away from cancer in his home in Conover, NC, on Sunday, November 27th. Ray was born October 10, 1959 in Dwight, IL to parents Joseph and Beverly (Bell) Campbell. He attended Dwight Township High School and joined the United States Air Force shortly after graduating. He spent four years in the Air Force where he served as an Aircraft Mechanic. After his time in the military, he remained in South Florida where he continued his career in Aviation for over thirty years. Ray eventually relocated to North Carolina where he purchased four acres of land and changed careers to the truck driving industry which he enjoyed up to his diagnosis.



His hobbies included fixing things, fishing, computers, astronomy, bird photography, playing jokes, watching westerns, shooting pool, drinking, and having a good time.



He is survived by his children, Corina Campbell of Texas and Raymond Campbell, Jr. of Georgia; grandson, Carson; former wife and lifetime friend, Maribel Campbell of Florida; brothers and sisters Deb, Pat (Patrick), Marie (Steve), Bruce, Greg, and Beth (Peter). He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Beverly.



A memorial service will be held later next year; details will be shared as they are available. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the Cancer Research Institute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store