Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
5980 University Drive
Parkland, FL
Raymond Messier


1946 - 2020
Raymond Messier Obituary
MESSIER, Raymond, 73, of Parkland, died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020 after his heroic eight-month battle with cancer. Ray was born September 27, 1946 in Fall River, MA to the late Ernest and Marie Anne Messier. He was the owner of Best Air Conditioning. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Laura, children, Christopher (Lynn) Messier, Raeann (Todd) Auton, Jenn (Eric) Mandelion Chrisman, Courtney Messier MacIntyre, Adam (Maria) Mandelion, Cassondra (John) Ferro, thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and brother, Roger (Barbara) Messier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 5980 University Drive, Parkland, FL 33067. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Ray's memory to (lls.org). Please visit www.kraeercoralsprings.com to express condolences.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2020
