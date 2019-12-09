|
Lundberg, Dr. Raymond William age 94 of Fort Lauderdale passed away December 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale FL. He was born on October 10, 1925 in Jefferson County PA. He joined the army September 13, 1943 and served in the 3rd infantry regiment. He received numerous medals including, combat infantry medals, 3 Bronze Stars, 2 Battle Stars and the Legion of Honor from the French Government. He received an honorable discharge in July 1945.
He was wed to Marian Bishop Lundberg in 1952 and soon after they began their family. He was United Methodist by religion. He attended the Penn State University at State College PA and received a Bachelor's degree. He then went to school at the University of Pennsylvania and received a VMD degree in Veterinary Medical Science. Upon graduation he worked for the state of Pennsylvania doing Bronchitis & T.B. testing on cattle.
He then moved with family to Fort Lauderdale and established a Veterinary practice from which he retired in 2010.
He was Pre Deceased by his parents Albin Lundberg and Louisa Bovaird Lundberg , and the following siblings Marion Costanza, Edward Lundberg, Ruth Myers Hand, Helen Gustafson, Paul Lundberg, Dr. Quinn Lundberg, Donald Lundberg, Eugene Lundberg, grandson Jordan Morrison, and daughter Karen Lundberg.
He is survived by his wife Marian Lundberg of 67 years and the following children Richard Lundberg and wife Sue of Cape Coral, Diane Morrison of Ft. Lauderdale, Lynne Lundberg and husband Tom Mahoney of Ft. Lauderdale, Jeff Lundberg and Wife Dina of Bradenton FL, 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by 1 brother Dr. Clair Lundberg and 1 sister Barbara Haser.
Among his interest were finance, baseball, football, hunting, fishing, coin collection and World War II history. He was a man of exceptional character, intelligence, and was caring, and devoted his life to his family. He was most committed to his fifty-four years of the practice of Veterinary medicine. He was a blessing to us all and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home Tuesday December 10th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at 718 S. Federal Highway.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday December 11 at 9:00 am with a graveside service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
His brother, Dr. Clair Lundberg will be the officiant of his service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to an
Animal Organization of your choice
Or Lanes Mills Memorial Church
362 Rattlesnake RD, Brockway, PA 15824
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 9, 2019