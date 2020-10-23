1/1
Reeder S. "Benny" Whitmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reeder's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reeder "Benny" S. Whitmore, 77, of Pt. St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Hollywood and Parkland, FL, passed away on October 5, 2020. Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Pamela; children, Dawn (Michael), Karyn, and Holly; grandchildren, Alexandra, Austin, Cassandra, Hunter (Krystle), Hayden, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Chase, and Carson. A Celebration of Life Service will be Sat, Oct 24th from 4-7pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, Coral Springs. Memories and condolences may be offered at www.KraeerCoralSprings.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
9547538960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved