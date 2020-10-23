Reeder "Benny" S. Whitmore, 77, of Pt. St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Hollywood and Parkland, FL, passed away on October 5, 2020. Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Pamela; children, Dawn (Michael), Karyn, and Holly; grandchildren, Alexandra, Austin, Cassandra, Hunter (Krystle), Hayden, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Chase, and Carson. A Celebration of Life Service will be Sat, Oct 24th from 4-7pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, Coral Springs. Memories and condolences may be offered at www.KraeerCoralSprings.com
