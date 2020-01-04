|
Regina K. Zornik 88 of Coconut Creek Florida, June 4, 1931-December 25, 2019. Passed away after a short illness on Christmas Day. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Joseph Zornik. Her 4 children Joseph Zornik (Pam) Orlando, Florida. Susan Glassman (Stu), Upper Newton Falls, Massachusetts., Diane Zornik, Coconut Creek, Florida and Peter Zornik (Marilyn) ., Little Rock, Arkansas., grandchildren Brian Zornik, Katie Tomlinson, Evan Glassman, Greg Glassman, Matthew Zornik, Gabriel Zornik, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Anna Margaret Zornik. A celebration of Regina's life will be held on the water and announced at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020