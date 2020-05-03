Regina Oldziej of Hollywood and Plantation passed away from natural causes on April 29, 2020.
Regina was born in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 11, 1922 to Zygmunt and Josephine Sudziarski. Following her father to Miami in the late 40's, she fell in love with Florida and met the love of her life, Gerard "Jerry" Oldziej through dances and social affairs at the Polish American Club. They married in 1949 and made Hollywood their home for over 50 years. Jerry was on the Hollywood Police Department for 30 years until his retirement as Captain. Regina managed Bentleys Luggage in the Hollywood Mall and later worked in the flower business for Botteri's and Exotic Gardens. Regina also had a life-long joy of playing bridge making many friends along the way. Regina and Jerry were active and founding members of Nativity Parish in Hollywood. For over 17 years Regina was faithfully at the front door of the Knights of Columbus in Hollywood selling tickets weekly for the "World Famous Fish Fry". Regina was also the President of the Women's Guild at Nativity Catholic Church. Both Regina and Jerry supported the Nativity Bazaar, working Bazaar Weekend for over 30 years. Once they moved
to Plantation and joined St. Gregory Catholic Church, Regina once again became active in many ministries. Regina is pre-deceased by her parents, husband Jerry and her two brothers Albin and George. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Barry) Pardon of Plantation; son Gregory (Agatha) Oldziej of Murphy, NC; sister-in-law Julia Chesley of Pompano, brother-in-law Dr. Richard Lukas and his wife Marita of Jensen Beach; grandchildren Alexandra and Michael Pardon, Christopher Oldziej and Stephanie (Will) Fisher; great grandchildren Zachary Glass and Kayla Fisher along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers Lisan Rowe, Butherona Archer and Grace Miller. Additionally we thank all the devoted members of Catholic Hospice especially nurse Cathy Sniezek and Dr. Paul Rozynes. Because of Covid 19 the Mass of Christian burial at St. Gregory will be private and limited to family. A celebration of Mom's life with family and friends will be held later in the fall. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 3, 2020.