Greenville (NC) – Mr. Reggie Osteen, 61, passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center with his family by his side



Services will be held at the Evans Carter Funeral Chapel in High Springs, FL, on Monday, July 22 at 11 am with interment to follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua, FL.



Mr. Osteen, a fourth generation native born Floridian, was born to Wallace and Ethel (Suggs) Osteen in Fort Pierce, FL, but lived his formative years in Newberry, FL. He graduated from Newberry (FL) High School and attended the University of Florida prior to beginning work with Hughes Supply, Inc., Gainesville, FL, in 1980. As he rose through the ranks at Hughes to become a Branch Manager, he relocated first to Sarasota then to the Pompano Beach Branch of their Electrical Division. In 2005, he moved to World Electric Supply, in Pompano Beach, as Regional Operations Manager until his retirement in 2017.



Predeceased by his parents, his sister, Judy Wetmore Erickson, and his brother, William Wallace Osteen, he is survived by his beloved & devoted wife of 40 years, Nancy, and their son, Ryan and his wife Kimberly, and two granddaughters, Makayla Brooke and Sarah Grace; two brothers, Robert Osteen (Louise) of Conroe, TX, and Thomas Osteen (Joan) Wilmington, OH, and a sister-in-law, Mrs. Bonnie Osteen, Boca Raton, FL, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Arrangements will be by Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, Florida. For those who may wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Mayo Clinic, Division of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, Rochester, MN, or St. Jude's Children Hospital, Memphis, TN. Published in Sun-Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019