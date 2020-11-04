1/1
Reign Christian Platts
1994 - 2020
Pompano - Reign Christian Platts (Reign-Man) passed away in his sleep Friday, October 30, 2020 in Peoria, IL, at the age of 26.

Reign was born April 29, 1994 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Reign was an only child to Sena Coons and Jonathan Platts.

Reign was a lady's man, and when he loved, he loved hard. He had the biggest heart of anyone you could meet. More than anything, he loved fishing and would do it every day if he could. He once caught a fish with a Gummi Bear. Reign was a horticulturist at heart and loved watching the fruits of his labor grow. But that smile, oh that smile! That smile was contagious, and it was the "sunshine" in many people's lives. He could not stand tomatoes and would lose it if they were anywhere near his food. Reign also had a special hatred for his mother's cat and the scars to prove it.

Reign attended Peace Lutheran School, Calvary Christian Academy, and Northeast Highschool. He worked at his father's scrap yard and loved being there with him. Reign was strong in his faith and knew when it was his time to leave this earth, he would meet the Lord.

Reign is survived by his parents Sena (James) Coons and Jonathan (Monique) Platts. His grandparents Linda (Terry) Holmes and Marcilee Sue Breeding. His aunts, Mecah Buckert-Niro and Julie (Theo) Griffen, as well as many cousins and extended family.

Reign was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard L. Platts and his great-grandfather Harry E. Platts.

Service arrangements are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2020.
