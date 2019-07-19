On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Renda Pauline Wager-Robinson, loving mother of three daughters and three grandchildren passed away at the age of 63. Renda was born on July 6, 1956 in Jackson City, Missouri to Alice (Long) Wager.



She received her nursing license on June 13, 1975 from BOCES Ulster County, New York. She was a dedicated nurse for the past 44 years. She raised her 3 daughters Athena Perlmutter, Crystal Morales, and Amber Robinson in Tamarac, Florida. She was an amazing grandmother to Shyanna, Shaun, and Allison. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and her siblings, Gerald Wager, Ronald Wager, and Debra Wager, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Renda had a passion for traveling, hiking, and dancing. Her life was a blessing. Her memory a treasure. She was loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.



We will hold a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-9pm at Plantation Community Center, 5555 Palm Tree Road, Plantation, FL 33317.