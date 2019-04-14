|
Born January 23, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Peacefully passed at her home, on April 4, 2019, after a three year battle with cancer. She is survived by a loving husband, John Stachowiak. She will be forever loved by her precious family Gary Naeser, daughter Joelle Azevedo (Michael Azevedo), son John Naeser, and grandchildren, Amelia, Sophia, Elliott, Isla Mae, and Dante. She was well known in her community as a friendly hairstylist at Renee's hair design in Fort Lauderdale. Her passions were her grandchildren, gardening, sketching, and her dog, Finnegan. Memorial service to be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am Community Christian Church 10001 W Commercial Blvd Tamarac, FL 33351
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019