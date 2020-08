Fr. Bill Muniz, Catholic Priest, expired on July 31st, 2020 in Broward County. He was 85 years old. Fr. Bill, fifty-two years of priesthood, consisted of twenty-seven years with the Episcopal Church and 25 years as a Catholic priest with the diocese of Miami. He is the son of 7 siblings and survived by his sister, three sons, five grandchildren and 63 years of marriage with his surviving wife of glorification to God's Livelihood.



