Rhoda Barandes Wilkenfeld, surrounded by her family, passed away at her home in Boca Raton on May 31. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jerome, and her son Evan Kravitz. She is survived by her loving partner Arthur Kravitz; sons Richard and Robert Wilkenfeld and daughters Julie Sheppard and Ellyn Kravitz; five grandchildren Daniel, David and Sean Wilkenfeld, Cole and Luke Sheppard; and four great grandchildren. They and their spouses will greatly miss "Mom, Grandma and Gigi." Also tens, if not hundreds of endearing friends will also miss her. Services were held at Star of David Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 3 and the immediate family will observe Shiva on June 3, 5 and 5. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in her name be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.