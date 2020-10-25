Rhoda Jane Rubin, the consummate "Miami Beacher", went to join her parents, Leo and Kate, in heaven on September 11, 2020. All who cherish her memory will forever see her radiant smile and hear her light-hearted laughter. Rhoda was famous for her wry sense of humor and her loving disposition. She loved children, animals, family gatherings and brisket sandwiches.



Rhoda graduated from Ida Fisher High School. She would rush home from school or work to care, without complaint, for her chronically ill mom, Kate, to whom she devotedly dedicated the entire first half of her long life. Rhoda's first career was at the Miami Beach Convention Center. She would delight her nephews and niece with trips to Ice Capades, the Circus, and children's theater. Her second career was at the Miami Beach Marina. In retirement she moved to Century Village in Boca Raton. She supported family at every celebration and life event, and taught them Yiddishkeit and family heritage. She concluded phone conversations with loved ones by saying "I only wish for you what I wish for myself".



Rhoda was laid to rest at Mount Nebo Miami Memorial Gardens. She is survived by first, second and third cousins (who called her Tanta Rhoda). Donations to honor her memory may be made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton.



