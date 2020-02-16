Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Menorah Gardens
Rhoda Kosoy Obituary
It is with a heavy heart, we regret to announce the passing of Rhoda Kosoy, Beloved wife of Morty, Mother of Howard (Lynda), Hal Kosoy and Angel Paredes, Brenda (Dave) Morris; Grandmother of Andrew (Jennifer) Kosoy, Jennifer (Gabe) Shook, and Joshua (Rebecca) Kosoy; Great Grandmother of Eli, Ariana, and Avery.  

Rhoda was born in Brooklyn, NY and was married to Morty for 65 years. She loved telling people she was from Brooklyn and Morty was from Minnesota.

The funeral is Tuesday at Menorah Gardens. 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020
