Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
561-272-0098

Rhoda Ruth Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda Ruth Schwartz Obituary
Rhoda Ruth Schwartz of Delray Beach, Florida died on March 2, 2020. She was 86 years old. Rhoda, the youngest of five children, was born in The Bronx, New York on June 9, 1933 to Louis and Celia Galin. She married Marvin Moss and had two children, Lee and Paul, Once the boys were in school, she began a 30 year career with PepsiCo where she worked until retirement. Later divorced, she moved to Delray Beach Florida where she met the second love of her life, Albert Schwartz, with whom she shared her life until his passing. Rhoda loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing mah-jong and canasta, going out to eat, going to shows and cruising.

Rhoda is survived by her two sons, Lee and Paul, their wives, both named Debbie, her grandchildren, Adam, Michelle, Suzanne, and Karen, and her great grandchildren, Emily and Henry.

Funeral services and interment will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 beginning at 2:15 PM at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens located at 11520 FL-7 in Boynton Beach Florida.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -