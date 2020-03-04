|
Rhoda Ruth Schwartz of Delray Beach, Florida died on March 2, 2020. She was 86 years old. Rhoda, the youngest of five children, was born in The Bronx, New York on June 9, 1933 to Louis and Celia Galin. She married Marvin Moss and had two children, Lee and Paul, Once the boys were in school, she began a 30 year career with PepsiCo where she worked until retirement. Later divorced, she moved to Delray Beach Florida where she met the second love of her life, Albert Schwartz, with whom she shared her life until his passing. Rhoda loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing mah-jong and canasta, going out to eat, going to shows and cruising.
Rhoda is survived by her two sons, Lee and Paul, their wives, both named Debbie, her grandchildren, Adam, Michelle, Suzanne, and Karen, and her great grandchildren, Emily and Henry.
Funeral services and interment will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 beginning at 2:15 PM at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens located at 11520 FL-7 in Boynton Beach Florida.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020