Rhonda Hackbart, 52, passed away on April 3, 2019 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Preceded in death by her father Daryl Hackbart, she is survived by her mother Lois, siblings Daryl Jr. and Daneale (Larry) Gomer, and fur-son Tobey.
After graduating from USF, Rhonda was a premier salesperson with City Furniture for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed volunteering with Everglades Angels Dog Rescue and with Broward's Tandem Bike Program for Blind Adults.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a kindness for a stranger. Memorial gifts may be given to an animal rescue of your choice. A celebration of her life will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 650 NE 135th St in North Miami on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019