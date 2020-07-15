Richard Denis Allard aka ABA, 70, of Weston, FL., passed away on July 12th, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 on Thursday, July 16th at Saint David Catholic Church in Davie. Father Gary of Saint David Catholic Church will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunters. Richard Allard was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 14th, 1950. He graduated from South Broward High School. Richard was married to Linda Allard on May 24th, 1974; they were married 37 years. Richard worked as a store manager for Winn Dixie for over 25 years and was known to many as Mr. Allard. Richard also worked in accounts payable for Shoreline Foundation for 15 years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Richard is survived by his children; Robert Allard and Michelle Freeman; his, grandchildren: Nicholas, Joshua, Isabella & Blake Freeman, his brothers: Larry and Kenny Allard, and other family and friends. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Linda Allard, parents Lawrence and Marjorie Allard, brothers: Michael & David Allard and sister Denise Allard.



