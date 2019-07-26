Home

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton
333 SW 4th Ave
Boca Raton, FL 33432
RICHARD ALLEN FOX


1929 - 2019
RICHARD ALLEN FOX Obituary
FOX, Richard Allen

of Boca Raton, Fl, passed away on July 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 32 years to Marcia Spokane Fox; loving, caring father to Donald Fox, Sheryl Fox Myerson, Herrick "Rick" Fox, devoted grandfather to Sami, Shay, Mika, Elan, Stella, Ruby and Ben; stepfather to David Herer, Jodi Levine and Amy Morris, step-grandfather to Alissa, Max, Alexander Jacob, Katherine, Henry, Oscar, and Molly. Mr. Fox is also survived by sister Lee Redstone of Plantation and his former wife, Helen Katz Fox, also of Boca Raton. Dick was predeceased by his son Howard in 1978.

He was born on January 5, 1929, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Harry Fox and Freda Morgan Fox. After attending the University of Buffalo, he served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant.

Dick founded Reading, PA-based Fox Theatres in 1957, then one of the largest independently owned movie theater companies in the USA. He was a pioneer in the industry, bringing modern suburban movie theaters to markets throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida. The pinnacle of his career came in 1984, when Dick was elected President of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), an industry trade association representing movie theater owners from across the country.

His profound love of family; passion for golf, travel and fine cuisine; and deep generosity touched everyone who knew him. The patriarch of a large blended family, he was adored by many and will be missed by lifelong friends and extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Fox Memorial Law Scholarship Fund at the Berks County Community Foundation, bccf.org, and , michaeljfox.org. Services will be held at Temple Beth El Mausoleum, 333 SW 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, Fl. on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Further details available at KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES 561-717-2874 / kronishfuneralservices.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 26, 2019
