Richard C. Klug (94) passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019 at his home in Dania Beach, Florida. He was born on December 18, 1925 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Richard was a decorated Army and Navy Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart for serving in World War II. He was a member and Chaplain of the American Legion Post 0304 in Dania, Florida. Richard is survived by his sons Robert Gavula and Douglas Klug of California, daughter Donna Jerome of South Carolina, Grandchildren Michael Nickerson Jr., Kelli Sullivan and Steven Gavula, Great Grandchildren Bella Sullivan, and Lucious Sullivan Jr. and his loving companion Patti Saglio. Funeral Services for Richard C. Klug will be held at Fred Hunters Funeral Home located at 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Jude Children Hospital.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019