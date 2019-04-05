Home

Richard C. Pfenniger Sr.

Richard C. Pfenniger Sr. Obituary
Richard "Dick" C. Pfenniger Sr., 81, of Dania Beach, FL, passed away on the 2nd of April 2019. Dick Pfenniger was born on May 28, 1937, son of Carl and Lucille (Thomas) Pfenniger. He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris (Rottler) Pfenniger, children, Richard "Rick"C. Pfenniger, Jr., Laura Lee Lamson, and Brigitte Pfenniger Lynn; stepchildren, Linda Titus and David Schaper, and sister, Sandra Lee (Pfenniger) Begala. He is leaving behind seven loving grandchildren and one great grandson. He was a past District Commander of District 8 and a member of the Hollywood Power Squadron. He taught boating safety for many years. He was a talented salesman whose career focus was pharmaceutical and medical book sales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United States Power Squadron (USPS) Educational Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. For service details, please visit Fred Hunter's Website at: https://www.fredhunters.com/obituary/308711/
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
