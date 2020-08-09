1/1
Richard "Dick Cami" Camillucci Jr.
August 21, 1934 - July 28, 2020

Dick lived life to the fullest just shy of 86 years with compassion, imagination and integrity, loyal and generous with a great capacity to love and a sense of humor. Perhaps, best known as the proprietor/host of the rooftop restaurant Top of the Home, Hollywood Florida and later restaurants including but not limited to Cami's Seafood and Pasta chain, Crabby Dick's in Key West and Grumpy Dick's in Plantation. He characteristically faced head on a perfect storm of health and pandemic related challenges before passing peacefully in his sleep with his beloved Cindy by his side.

To view the full obituary please visit www.threadgillmemorial.com.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
Threadgill Memorial Services
9520 Sw Duncan Ln
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 526-3952
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Pulvino
