August 21, 1934 - July 28, 2020
Dick lived life to the fullest just shy of 86 years with compassion, imagination and integrity, loyal and generous with a great capacity to love and a sense of humor. Perhaps, best known as the proprietor/host of the rooftop restaurant Top of the Home, Hollywood Florida and later restaurants including but not limited to Cami's Seafood and Pasta chain, Crabby Dick's in Key West and Grumpy Dick's in Plantation. He characteristically faced head on a perfect storm of health and pandemic related challenges before passing peacefully in his sleep with his beloved Cindy by his side.
.