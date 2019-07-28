|
Richard D. Albers, 85, of Hollywood, passed away July 14, 2019. He is pre-deceased by his loving wife of 65 years Beverly on March 27, 2019; survived by sons Dan (Jody) Albers, Dave (Debbie) Albers, Phil Albers; daughter Jodi (Kevin) Farber; grandchildren Derek (Jenna), Nicki (Tyler), Brandon, Sheena, (Josh), Alicia, Matt, Jonny, Chelsea (Dave), Natalie, Austin, Jessica & Ashley; great grandchildren Kayla, Aubree, Cameron, Ellie and Clark. He never met a stranger and truly displayed the love of Jesus in everything he did and every life he touched. He was always looking for someone that he could help and poured out his life for his family and friends. He loved children and the biggest pleasure of his life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or any other child he could "adopt". He will be forever missed but we rejoice in the fact that he is together again with his loving wife in Heaven. The happy memories of his sense of humor and the loving kindness he showed to all the people that had the privilege of knowing him will never be forgotten.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019