No mother should have to bury her child.
My son, Richard Craft, was a good and generous soul. He despised cruelty and would stand up against it.
Rick fought some great battles in his life but he could not win his battle with cigarettes. I am now left to make sure his life meant something. It certainly did with his family and the people who loved him.
I am so grateful to God for the time I had with Rick. I just wanted more.
Rest In Peace Angel.
Mom,Don,Jim,Tina and Kirsten
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2020