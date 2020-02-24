Home

POWERED BY

Richard David Craft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard David Craft Obituary
No mother should have to bury her child.

My son, Richard Craft, was a good and generous soul. He despised cruelty and would stand up against it.

Rick fought some great battles in his life but he could not win his battle with cigarettes. I am now left to make sure his life meant something. It certainly did with his family and the people who loved him.

I am so grateful to God for the time I had with Rick. I just wanted more.

Rest In Peace Angel.

Mom,Don,Jim,Tina and Kirsten
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -