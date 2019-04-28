Of Boca Raton, passed away April 24, 2019. Richard was the loving husband of the late Beatrice "Beasley" Levy, and their cherished daughter Jo Ann "Jo Jo" Levy, and his beloved parents, Robert (Doc) and Ruth Levy. Adored father of Mark (Jo Ann) Levy, Daniel (Susan) Levy, and Allison (Jack) Sacks. Beloved brother of Happy (Davida) Levy. Grandpa Dick will be deeply missed by his most cherished grandchildren Brian (Whitney) Levy, Andrea (Adam) Goldman, Evan (Fallon) Levy, Adam (Timea) Levy, Sam (Carolina) Levy, Alyssa (Eric Andalman) Levy, Ruth Sacks, Hilary Sacks, A.J. Sacks, and great grandchildren Mason, Bryce, Decker, and Zander. Richard was born March 14, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Cornell University where he met his wife Beatrice. Richard and Beatrice moved to Miami Beach in 1967 to continue his career in Real Estate Development where he later became Chairman of the Board of Oriole Homes Corp. Richard had a passion for Jewish Education and was involved with Hebrew High School in North Miami Beach and served as President of Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Florida. Richard was known for his collection and love of Judaica Art. Richard's greatest happiness, pride and love was spending time with his family.Graveside ceremony at Mount Nebo Cemetery, Miami Florida 2pm Today – Sunday, April 28, 2019 Memorial contributions Donna Klein Jewish Academy 9701 Donna Klein Blvd. Boca 33428 https://dkja.myschoolapp.com or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 3201 West Commercial Blvd. #237 Ft. Lauderdale 33309 https://fightcf.cff.orgFurther information from KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES Boca Raton - https://kronishfuneral.com – 561-717-2874 Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary