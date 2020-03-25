|
Richard (Rick) Donald Royer, 51, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on March 15, 2020. Rick was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a youth, he lived in Maumee, Ohio, and outside of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Royer, and his siblings Skip Royer and David Vaughn. He is survived by his wife, Christina Butz Royer, his sons, Augustus James (AJ) and Zane Royer, siblings James (JB) Royer (Julie Hix), Cathy Royer (Buddy Mentzel), James (JR) Royer (Maureen O'Connell), Mark Royer (Robin), and Bryan Royer, as well as his many nieces and nephews.
Though his time with us was too short, Rick always lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. Rick's colorful life included living in France through the foreign exchange program, attending Northern Illinois University on a soccer scholarship and traveling the world, cultivating a lifelong love of knowledge, sports, music, food and fine spirits.
In 2000, he met Christina Butz Royer, they married in 2006 and had two sons. After becoming a father, Rick chose to become a stay-at-home Dad for his boys. This was a gift and responsibility he cherished and always consider his proudest accomplishment.
He was an active volunteer at Virginia Shuman Young Elementary, Parkway Middle and Sunrise Middle, and was recognized for his contribution when he was nominated for Broward County Volunteer of the Year. At each school, he built a tremendous network of friends.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on a future date at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, 718 South Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Once available, future details will be shared via the Fred Hunter's website. Please feel free to share your favorite memories of Rick and condolences via https://www.fredhunters.com/obits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NPR at https://www.npr.org/about-npr/628389224/online-gift-form.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020