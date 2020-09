Richard Donald Zent, 97, of Boca Raton passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Richard was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly served his country during WWII. He was a resident a Florida for over 40 years and an active Volunteer with many causes in Boca Raton. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22 at Zion Lutheran Church in Deerfield Beach. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



