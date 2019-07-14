Home

Richard E. Haldeman

On July 7th, 2019, Richard E. Haldeman, passed away at the age of 83 in Sarasota, Florida, where he lived the past two years. He was born in Sanford, Florida, on August 3rd, 1935. He Graduated from Florida Southern University with an accounting degree and worked as an accountant for a lumber company at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. most of his life.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Harold Haldeman Sr. his mother, Verda Hampton Haldeman, brother Harold Haldeman Jr, and sister, Marjorie Willis.

Richard is survived by his sister-in-law Marguerite Haldeman, niece Cathy Panakos Neville, and nephews Alan Willis (Janet) and Larry Willis (Nancy), dear friend Julia Burns, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 14, 2019
