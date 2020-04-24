Richard Earl Baumgardt
1961 - 2020
Richard Earl Baumgardt born October 21, 1961 became our angel April 10, 2020. Rich was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL and made his final resting place in Palm Bay, FL. He is survived by his wife Robin A. Baumgardt, his mother Mary Angelyn Baumgardt (Angie), daughter Rachel Elizabeth Baumgardt, 2 stepsons Jordan W. Smith and Tyler Warren Smith, sister Lesley Cruz-Baumgardt, niece Kahley Cruz-Barbosa, nephew Mark A. Cruz. Rich was a dedicated employee for 24 years with Amerigas. Became a lifetime member of the Broward Airboat Club. He will be truly missed by all. Celebration of life to be announced. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-724-2224. Condolences afcfcare.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020.
