Richard "Rick" Elgersma Jr., 68, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Marathon, Fl.
Rick was born in Holland, Mich., on Nov. 14, 1950, one of six boys born to Richard and Rosalynd Elgersma. The family relocated to Hollywood, Fl., in the '50s where Rick made many lifelong friends on Cody Street. A 1969 graduate of Hollywood Hills High School, he went on to become an electrician and traveled all over the country to places as remote as Nome, A.K. Eventually he bought a home in the Florida Keys, where he would spend the rest of his life.
Rick was an amateur architect and loved art and design. He enjoyed going to local festivals, tinkering with tools in his workshop, thoughtful conversation and watching a variety of sports. Over the years, he took on different roles within his family and helped many through the trials of life. Always ready with a smile and helping hand, he touched the lives of many in his quiet gentle ways. His passing was sudden and painless.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents and older brothers Kenneth and Dennis Elgersma. He leaves behind his younger brothers David of Cumming, Ga; Edwin of Marathon; and Robert of Fort Lauderdale; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends who loved him dearly. Please say a prayer for our family as we look to each other for encouragement and love during this time.
A funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens North, 3001 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood, FL 33024
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stanley Switlik Elementary, 3400 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL 33050. Please designate specifically "for the Art Department in memory of Richard J. Elgersma, Jr."
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." - Helen Keller
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019