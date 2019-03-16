The world lost an honorable man on March 13, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Richard F. Auclair, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Rich practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Boca Raton for almost three decades. He served in numerous leadership roles at area hospitals, including chairman of the OB/GYN Department at Bethesda Memorial Hospital and chief of surgery at Boca Raton Community Hospital (now Boca Raton Regional Hospital). Despite these achievements, he was most fulfilled by his work in early in-vitro fertilization (IVF) research at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He helped numerous couples conceive by using this new technology, and in 1985, Rich delivered the first IVF baby in Florida. Rich's reputation for quality and compassionate care earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Community Outreach Hero Award from the Palm Beach County Medical Society in 2012. He was also honored for his volunteerism by the GFWC Royale Woman's Club of Boca Raton (2003), Junior League of Boca Raton (2008), Caridad Center (2012) and Quinsigamond Community College (2015) in Massachusetts. Rich is survived by Rosemary, his devoted wife of 46 years; their daughters, Tara and Brooke; and his grandchildren, Jacob and Maya. Services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Boca Raton on March 26, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be given to the , Southeast Florida Chapter at http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamClearwater. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary