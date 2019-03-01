Home

Richard Dennis Geisen, 74, of Coconut Creek passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in his home. Richard was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 18, 1945 a son of the late Vernon and Vera Geisen, and brother of the late Ronald Geisen. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife Christine Scarpaci-Morgano, 3 step daughters; Debra Magrann, Donna Napolitano and Janet Morgano, granddaughter Nicole Morgano-Pugh (husband Kierre Pugh), 5 additional grandchildren, 1 great grandson, Niece Brenda Kaline (husband Kaline), Nephew Brad Geisen (wife Kristi Geisen), Niece Linda Biskup (husband Matt Biskup) and 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews. Rick will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father, uncle and all around amazing man of character and charm. His laugh will be heard for years to come and he will forever live on in our hearts and minds.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
