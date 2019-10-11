|
Dick Gould, 75, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 9. Born to Bea and Murray Gould in Brooklyn on July 18, 1944, Dick spent his formative years in Bayside, New York. After serving in the Marines, Dick worked in several careers, including running a stock brokerage, serving as a manufacturer's representative in the retail services industry, and as a financial and insurance planner. Dick and Davida, his wife of 44 years, raised their family in Bayside and then Coral Springs.
Liked by everyone and loved by those closest to him for his gregarious and selfless nature. Dick was a transplant recipient and made the most of this gift, taking an active role in the lives of his 5 grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife, their two children, Brad (Vanessa) Gould and Jennie (Eric) Boyer, their five grandchildren, Nathan, Dylan, Zoey, Kaiden, and Ella, and his brother, Eugene.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 10:00 A.M., at the Sinai Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach. In lieu of flowers, Dick's family requests donations to the Cleveland Clinic Florida Transplant program in Dick's honor at Give.ccf.org/ERichardGould.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019