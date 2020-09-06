Richard "Dick" Mazza, the beloved husband for over 50 years of the late Linda Mazza, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1946 to the late Henry and Edna Mazza and grew up in Stamford, where he was a star player on the Stamford High School football team. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart while stationed in Vietnam.
Dick's drive and passion during his long and successful career in manufacturing relocated him from Connecticut to Massachusetts and then to Memphis, where he and his wife developed beloved friends who became family to them. Along with his love for traveling with Linda, he was also a lover of all things Elvis, an avid wine collector and proud "Poppi". He was very often the life of the party, as well as the best dressed. Dick and Linda enjoyed their retirement life in Sandestin, entertaining and relaxing at the beach, golfing with friends and attending Sunday services at A Simple Faith Church.
Dick is survived by his loving children, Lisa Mazza of New York City and Shawn Mazza and his wife, Caroline of Fairfield. He will also be missed by his brothers, Robert Mazza and Terry Mazza; and his cherished grandchildren, Sofie, Matthew and Tommy.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, there will only be a private service for immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org/robins-wish/
. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.