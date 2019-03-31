Richard was born in Chicago, IL on June 19, 1928. He passed away peacefully at Independence Hall in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was 90. He was the son of Joseph & Lucy Durante. Richard is survived by his wife, Carla Durante. He has 4 children, Carolyn, Claudia, Steve & Cindy (Justin). He has 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Taylor, Cyndi, Neil, Kelly. Kara & Jake. He has 4 great grandchildren, Shaun, Cody, Evan & Sienna. He grew up in Chicago & served in the US Army in Korea. Richard moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1953 and joined his Father building homes in Deerfield & Pompano Bch. He later founded Durante Industries, a successful custom cabinetry business from the '60's thru the '90's. Richard lived a life of great integrity, honesty, old school hard work & simplicity. His creativity & craftsmanship was a major motivation in his life - a man that loved to design, invent & create with his skilled hands. His crowning achievement was the restoration of a 1904 mansion "Sydonie" in Zellwood, FL where he and Carla received the FL Restoration of the Year award in 2007 from the FL Historical Society. Special thanks goes out to Monique Biondolillo of Nursing Caresultants, his loyal aides, and the staff of Independence Hall in Wilton Manors for the outstanding care he received in his final years. He will forever be in our hearts. There will be a private service held on Sat., April 27, 2019. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary