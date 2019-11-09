Home

More Obituaries for Richard Jump
Richard Joseph Jump

Richard Joseph Jump Obituary
Richard Joseph Jump, long-time South Florida resident, passed away on October 23rd, 2019. He was a proud native of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, born on March 19th, 1955.

Richard's career began in sales, where he had a knack for selling cars and rose to dealership general manager positions. Richard later discovered the mortgage business, where he eventually found success as an entrepreneur, where he owned and operated a mortgage brokerage. Most recently, he worked as an independent surety agent.

Outside of his working life, Richard was an artist, a musician, a dog-lover, and a father. He liked The Beatles over The Rolling Stones, and was more of a Lennon than McCartney, for that matter. Richard played the drums, and had a musical ear-he could play any song on the guitar. He also painted and drew regularly. His creativity will live on through his children, who all have fond memories of learning one-on-one with him. 

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Romano Fulton; his sister, Laura; and his dog, Trina.

Richard is survived by his five children, Richard Jr., Michael, Paul, Ryan, and Rebecca; the mother of his children, Cynthia Vance Jump; his six grandchildren; his siblings, Lewis, and Cindy; and his dog, Rocco.

Richard will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London, Connecticut.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019
