Buntrock, Richard L "Dick" passed away at his home in West Palm Beach on December 16, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Marvin and Ila Buntrock. After the death of his father in 1948, the family moved to Ft Pierce,Fl. In 1954 they relocated to Ft Lauderdale. He attended Stranahan High School and was a football center for the team, and was chosen as part of the All County team. During his senior year, Dick caught a 566 lb Blue Marlin off the coast of Ft Lauderdale, which remained a record for many years. He received a football scholarship to Valpraiso University, and was a member of the Pi Kappa Si fraternity. Dick attended law school for a year, but decided to pursue a career in business. After graduation, he came home to become part owner of thirteen Midas Muffler franchises in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach, along with his mother and two brothers.
In his spare time, Dick was a pilot and enjoyed flying his plane to his second home in the keys. He was an avid fisherman and boater throughout his life.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Beth Buntrock Vassale, and granddaughter, Sofia Vassale. Richard was predeceased by his parents and brothers: Marvin and Robert.
He will be interred at a family ceremony in his beloved Port Sanilac, Michigan, where his grandparents from Germany settled and farmed. His mother and her 3 sisters were born and raised on the family farm. He will be remembered by his family and friends as being generous to many.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019