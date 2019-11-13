|
Richard M. Leegant, 74, of Sunrise, Florida, passed away on November 3, 2019. Born in the Bronx on June 13, 1945 to Bernard and Selma (Epstein) Leegant, Richard graduated Westbury High School at age 17 and was a Merit Scholar. He received a B.S. in computer science and MBA from New York University. In the 1970s, he served in the U.S. Army where he was posted at West Point to teach computing, and went on to chair the business processing program at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, MA. He was senior vice-president for Information Services at CUC International in Stamford, CT, and senior vice-president at the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Director of Information Services at the Student Loan Association (Sallie Mae) in Washington, DC. His three marriages ended in divorce. An avid reader and bridge player, in his youth he was also a golfer and tennis enthusiast, and played the accordian, the French horn and the violin.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019